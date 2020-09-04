A 21-year-old Pastor, Uchenna Chukwuma, has killed a 60-year-old native doctor, Oliver Chukwudi Ugwu, in Anambra State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, on Friday.

Mohammed said Chukwuma, who resides at Ugwuezue Street, Umusiome Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, confirmed the killing of Ugwu on September 3,2020.

The spokesman said the 21-year-old pastor, who hails from Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State, claimed during interrogation that he was sent by God to kill the native doctor.

Mohammed said on September 3, 2020 at about 2:10pm, there was a report of the alleged murder of Ugwu, of Umusiome, Nkpor, but hails from Umuavor village Abor in Udi LGA of Enugu State, by Chukwuma of Ugwuezue Street, Umusiome Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

Chukwuma said the victim was disturbing him spiritually and has not allowed him to progress financially.

Mohammed said police detectives attached to Ogidi Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ekuri Remigius, visited the crime scene and rushed victim, who was found in a pool of his blood, to Iyi Enu Hospital, Ogidi for medical attention, where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.

He said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.