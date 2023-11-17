Pastor killed by kidnappers after N1m ransom payment

A Pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All in Kogi State, David Musa, has been killed by his abductors.

The pastor, who was kidnapped earlier in the week, was killed after his abductors had collected N1 million ransom.

READ ALSO:

Travelling through Nigeria in Tinubu’s yacht, by Tunde Odesola

Names, ages of LAWMA sweepers crushed to death emerges as police arraign driver

Inflation: LCCI raises concerns, tasks government on FDIs

The church made this known on Wednesday in a message to members on its social media platforms.

The church wrote: “It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of God that I write to inform you that the abductors of our brother, Pastor Musa David, have killed him after collecting a ransom of N1m last night.

“Let our prayers be with the family, the Church, and the DCC in this trying moment.”