Gunmen have killed a Pastor with the Baptist Church in Ekiti State, Oladimeji Gbolagade.

The clergyman was killed and left in his vehicle in Ikere Ekiti as he returned from Osun State on Friday.

The President of Ekiti Baptist Church, Rev. Adeyinka Aribasoye, confirmed the development on Saturday.

Aribasoye said a report had reached him on Thursday that the deceased could not be found after embarking on the journey to Osun State.

Gbolagade’s corpse has been deposited at a General Hospital morgue.