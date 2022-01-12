Pastor kidnapped in Edo, suspect nabbed in Delta with ransom, guns

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended a 36-year-old suspected kidnapper, recovering ammunition and the sum of N410,000 from him.

Spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspect was nabbed on Monday by police operatives attached to Oghara Division in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, after painstaking intelligence gathering.

He said that the suspect and two other members of his gang, now at large, had on Sunday kidnapped a pastor along with his SUV in Benin City, Edo State.

He said: “On January 10, at about 1030 hrs, the DPO, Oghara Division, CSP Jimoh Hassan, received information from the DPO, New Etete Division in Benin-City that a pastor was kidnapped along with his Lexus SUV, with registration number: KWL 510 BH.

“After a painstaking technical intelligence-led investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was parked on Ibori road in Oghara.

“The DPO, Oghara division, detailed and led operatives to the area where the vehicle was sighted and the operatives laid ambush for the suspects to show up.”

Edafe stated further that three men later appeared to pick the vehicle and were rounded up, adding, however, that two of them later escaped, with the remaining one arrested.

He said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the syndicate that kidnapped the Benin-based pastor.

The police spokesman added that the suspect led the operatives to a hotel in Oghareki where they were hibernating.

“Upon arrival at the hotel, the owner of the facility aided the escape of the other two suspects and ran away,” he said.

Edafe said that the suspect led operatives to his room in the hotel, where one cut-to-size double barrel pistol, six live cartridges and the sum of N410,000, which was part of the N500,000 ransom, were recovered.

He said that the suspect also led the operatives to another room, where another double barrel pistol, 10 live cartridges and a laptop were recovered.

Edafe added that the victim’s vehicle was also recovered, adding that a manhunt for the fleeing suspects had been launched.