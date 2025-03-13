Pastor in court for allegedly stealing laptops, phones

A 32- year-old pastor, Emmanuel Anthony, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a woman’s laptops valued at N2. 2 million.

Anthony who resides at Iwoye, Oju Ore, Otta, in Ogun is standing trial for unlawful invasion and stealing.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo told the court that the offences were committed on February 24, at 7, Emmanuel Street, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the defendant who knew the complainant, Chioma Okeke, from the village, came to her house under the pretence of a visit.

He said that the complainant left him in the sitting room to get some food stuff outside the house.

He added that before the complainant returned, the defendant invaded her room and carted away two laptops, two iPhones and a cash of N60, 000.

The prosecutor said that the stolen items were valued at N2, 240,000.

He also said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 308 of the Criminals Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, S. O Obasa granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

