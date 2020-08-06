Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command from Makinde Station, Mafoluku, Oshodi have arrested Nduka Anyanwu, a 28-year-old pastor, for impregnating two siblings aged 13 and 17.

The Pastor was arrested following a video that was provided by the Advocates For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network.

Anyanwu, who is a pastor with the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church, Ogunoloko parish, Lagos State, claimed to be a deliverance minister.

During the arrest, the pastor said he was going to marry the 17-year-old girl.

He said: “I will have the older girl, but the younger one’s pregnancy should be aborted.

“Their parents are aware that I was sleeping with them.”

It was gathered that while the pastor was being arrested, the mother of the impregnated girls, Amaka Onyeji, tried to stop it by fighting the Policemen.

However, her action did not stop the arrest of Anyanwu who was seen in the video clutching a Holy Bible.

The Eagle Online learnt that the father of the girls, Christian Onyeji, was detained along with Anyanwu, for allegedly supporting the sexual violation of his daughters.

According to the girls, Anyanwu, who attends the same church with their parents, started having sexual relations with them while they were in primary school after their parents asked them to go for deliverance sessions.

The ACVPN secretary, Ebenezer Omejalile, said the girls’ father and Anyanwu will be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department.

Omejalile said: “Pastor Anyanwu was detained along with the children’s father who is an ardent supporter of Anyanwu’s negative actions.

“The two girls will be kept in the Makinde Police Station Barracks till tomorrow morning because they were not placed in a home due to time constraint and the documentation by the Investigating Police Officer, Corporal Mary.

“Tomorrow, the pastor and the children’s father will be transferred to the Gender Unit, State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation and prosecution.

“The OC Gender has been duly informed about this development.”