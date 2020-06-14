RelatedPosts No Content Available

Ibidunni, wife of Lagos-based pastor and founder of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, is dead.

Available information had it that the prominent event planner and marriage counsellor died at about 2am in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Ibidunni was said to be in Port Harcourt rendering help to patients of Coronavirus Disease in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

Her husband, Ituah, has confirmed the development.

According to further information in the media space, Ituah has not stopped work in the vineyard despite the loss.

He was said to be officiating the burial of a 25-year-old as at press time.