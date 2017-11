The President and General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has given his wife, Antonia Fufeyin, N30 million during what was termed a “low key” birthday celebration on Sunday, The Citizen is reporting.

Those present at the “low key” birthday included ace actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Chinwe Owoh.

Fufeyin, who presented the money in cheque, said he owes his wife love as she stood with him when he had nothing till now.