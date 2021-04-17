An Abuja-based Pastor, Evans Unaegbu, has been found dead inside his worship centre along Jikwoyi.

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, in a statement on Friday.

Yusuf, however, said the police were yet to establish the cause of the death of Unaegbu.

She said this was contrary to social media reports that suggested he was murdered.

She said: “The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk an erroneous publication being circulated in some sections of the social media insinuating that Pastor Evans Unaegbu ‘m’ was attacked and killed by gunmen at his worship centre along Jikwoyi axis.

“Contrary to this speculation, in prompt response to a distress call from a resident of Jikwoyi who resides near to the late Pastor’s worship center, a team of Police Detectives from Jikwoyi Division immediately visited the scene, where they found the late Pastor Evans in an unconscious state and took him to the hospital where the doctor certified him dead.

“However, preliminary investigation does not suggest any form of violence as no mark of violence or struggle was visibly seen on his body.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a thorough investigation to include a postmortem on the body to ascertain the true cause of death.

“He further urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, avoid circulating fake news and allow the law take its cause.”