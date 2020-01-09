The Lagos State Police Command has arrested members of a syndicate who specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of their church with fake miracles, thus dispossessing them of their valuables.

The suspects were identified as Lawal Damilola (29), Makinde Folashade (49), Babayemi Joke (37), Precious Sunday (20), Victoria Emmanuel (42) and Gift Adams (42).

They were said to have conspired with one Pastor David Elijah, who is presently at large.

They were accused of conducting fake miracles in places like Festac Town, Airport Road and Ikoyi area of the state metropolis.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday at the command headquarters, Ikeja, said based of the strength of the information available, five of the syndicates were arrested, while the pastor fled.

Odumosu said during interrogation, the suspects confessed that they received payment of N3,000 each from the pastor to stage the fake miracles.