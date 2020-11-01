An unidentified pastor and his female assistant have been burnt to death in Igbogene, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The incident happened when a 40-year-old jealous lover, Etifa Obukulubu, set the home of his girlfriend on fire over suspicion of cheating.

The pastor, said to be working with New Baptist Church, and his female assistant were allegedly putting up in the house.

It was yet to be ascertained if there were other casualties apart from the pastor and his assistant.

While some residents claimed the burnt house was owned by the targeted girl’s family, others claimed it was rented by the deceased Pastor.

It was also gathered the incident, which occurred at about 3am on Saturday, led to pandemonium as attempt to rescue those inside the house failed.

It was gathered the targeted girlfriend, identified as Wilberforce, allegedly vacated her home for the deceased pastor and his assistant, who reportedly came from outside the state on an evangelical mission.

Residents of the community said the suspect, who is a commercial driver, had waited for his girlfriend to come home before carrying out the dastardly act.

They claimed the suspect, on sighting her girlfriend with a man and another girl, got angry and set the home ablaze.

They said: “He (suspect) waited for them to enter the house and used fuel to set fire round the house.

“But he did not know that his girlfriend had left the house to go and sleep with another friend.”

Another resident, who described the suspect as a loner, said the incident shocked everyone in the area.

The resident, who spoke in confidence, claimed the lovers were staying three houses away and no one suspected they were dating.

The source said: “It is unfortunate that the pastor and his assistant died in the fire.

“I was told the pastor was invited to preach in Yenagoa and the suspect’s girlfriend offered her home for them to sleep so that they would leave early the following day.”

Spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and said investigation was on.

The Nation.