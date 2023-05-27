Pastor Enenche to witches, wizards set to attend Tinubu’s inauguration: You’ll be cut off

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr. Paul Enenche, has told witches and wizards planning to attend the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abuja on May 29, 2023 to perish the thought.

Enenche gave the warning on Friday night during the just concluded Destiny Recovery Convention of the church.

The Eagle Online recall that the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria had on May 1, 2023 said they were making efforts to storm Abuja in a bid to cleanse and detoxify the environment for Tinubu.

The Spokesperson of the association, Okhue Obo, in a statement said: “There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions.

“We are currently making efforts to clean and detoxify the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from.”

At the church programme on Friday night, Enenche said: “There are some agents of the devil that said they are coming to cleanse this city.

“Anybody who is from the devil, sent from the pit of hell that enters this city to plant any agenda of hell, if they are not cut off then we have no right to preach.

“Every witches and bitches, lizards and wizards.

“We are serving you notice to let you know we are in charge here and we are not about to change our minds.

“Pastors, we are going to take prophetic action in this city within the next 24 hours.

“Carry bottles of oil and go through the territory, anoint the ground and pour oil on this ground.

“Every agent of the devil who steps on this ground for a demonic agenda is a dead agent.

“Every agent of the devil who steps into the city for the sake of Satan the devil, as we pour the fire on the earth, if they trample on this earth and still survive, we are not serving the living God.”