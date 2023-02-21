Pastor Enenche in photo with Peter Obi, Oyedepo says: Here is the way to go

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis Gospel Centre, Abuja, Pastor Paul Enenche, has shared a photo of himself; the Founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo; and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, saying: in what appears to be an endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, saying: “Here is the way to go.”

Enenche shared the photograph, which he said was randomly taken some time ago, on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said the photograph speaks volume.

He wrote: “A picture they say is worth a thousand words.

“This picture was randomly taken by a photographer some time ago but is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season.

“What do you see?

“What can you hear?

“Are you in doubt about the way to go?

“The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity; here is the way to go.”