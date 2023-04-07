Pastor disappears with 52 cell phones, money of crusade attendees in Ibadan

There was a mid drama on Tuesday when a Pastor, Dr. Owen Abraham, allegedly absconded with 52 Android and iPhones, money as well as valuables of residents of Aponrin in Agbowo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, who attended a crusade he organised.

The preacher, according to some of his victims, claimed he was led by God to come to Ibadan from Gambia for the crusade.

Abraham, on the last day of the five-day crusade, claimed the Holy Spirit directed him to tell people to submit their phones and valuables, but later absconded with them.

The victims said Abraham, who reportedly lured them into a three-day fasting and prayer, was nowhere to be found on the last day of the crusade with all effort to reach him proving abortive.

A victim, Mrs Grace Akintola, said many widows went for the crusade because the Pastor promised to give each person a bag of rice and money, adding that Abraham also promised to grant students scholarship.

Mrs Akintola, a widow, while recounting her ordeal, said: “The Pastor approached an Igbo lady in our area to assist him to gather widows and students, he said he wanted to help us.

“Someone in my area invited me for the crusade, the crusader wore a Pastor’s regalia, he said he will buy house for one of us, he said the house is fully furnished.

“He promised some people who attended the crusade money, even politicians cannot give out such money he promised.

“The last day of the crusade, he sold a bottle of water for us at the rate of N4,800. He said perfume was inside the bottle water, many people paid for the water.”

Another victim, a student of University of Ibadan, who pleaded anonymity, said the Pastor ordered them to fast for three days, adding that the evangelist collected their phones for safe-keeping to avoid distraction unknown to them that it was a trick to take their belongings.

The student said: “He said no phone should ring. That was why he collected all the phones, in fact, a lady stood up and wanted to snap him. He seized the phone from her.

“On the last day of the crusade, he said he wanted to go and rest at the hotel where he lodged.

“He later said he wanted to go and eat at UI, we didn’t know how he escaped with our belongings.

“As a man of God, we respected him a lot.

“We didn’t know that he wanted to use the name of God to dupe us.”

After reporting the case at Bodija Police Station, Abraham has been declared wanted by residents in the area.

Posters bearing his name and pictures have been circulated within the area to track him down.

The Nation.