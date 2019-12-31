A Pastor whose church name could not be verified after several search on the Internet, Saint IheGod Eugene, has in the last two years been harassing the Managing Editor of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, claiming the Publisher is a prominent Nigerian (name withheld), who he prayed for and has refused to pay his “balance” for the prayer offered.

Eugene, who has subjected the Publisher to several calls and text messages spanning over two years, said he prayed for the prominent Nigerian for business success and after the “breakthrough” has refused to pay the “balance”.

Despite explanation by Oladipo that the two numbers he had been calling and sending text messages to were for a media house, Eugene, who claimed to be a Doctor, insisted it was the person he prayed for and who had succeeded in his business but refused to pay.

At some point, Eugene will flash the two lines over 50 times in a day with different numbers.

However, in the last few days, he has remained constant with calling and sending text with these numbers: 07033992727 and 09034406686.

On December 30, 2019, he sent another sms: “DON’T CARRY MY BALANCE 2 CROSS YEAR 2O2O TREAT AS URGENT. MERRY XMAS&HAPPY PROSPERIOUS NEW YEAR 2 YOU & FAMILY IN ADVANCE; DIS UR SEASONS CELEBRATIONS ‘LL BE BETTA DAN FORMER. AS U RELEASE MY BALANCE PAYMENT; 2O2O IS UR YEAR. OF GOOD NEWS & TO RECOVER ALL IN JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY NAME AMEN.”

Following this text message, Oladipo then demanded for his account details, to which he initially replied: “CHECK UR GLO NO.4 MY ACC.DETAILS. MERRY XMAS&HAPPY PROSPERIOUS NEW YEAR 2 YOU & FAMILY IN ADVANCE; DIS UR SEASONS CELEBRATIONS ‘LL BE BETTA DAN FORMER. AS U RELEASE MY BALANCE PAYMENT; 2O2O IS UR YEAR. OF GOOD NEWS &TO RECOVER ALL IN JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY NAME AMEN.”

When there was no reply to the message, Eugene followed up with another message: “OPEN UR GLO…. OR MTN YOU’LL SEE MY ACC. DETAILS.”

Still the Publisher did not respond, which led to another text message for the man who claimed to be a man of God, but speaks and writes in very bad English replete with spelling errors: “MERRY XMAS &HAPPY PROSPERIOS NEW YEAR 2 U &FAMILY IN ADVANC; DIS UR SEASONS CELEBRATIONS ‘LL BE BETTA DAN FORMER. AS YOU RELEASE MY BALANCE PAYMENT; 2O2O IS UR YR. OF GOOD NEWS & RECOVER ALL IN JESUS CHRIST MIGHY NAME AMEN.ATTENTION PLS: I’VE SENT MY ACCOUNT DETAILS 2 UR GLO …. &MTN …. SO OPEN UR GLO LINE OR MTN&GET MY ACC.DETAILS, TRANSFER NOW &CALL ME 4 PRAYA &ANY GOOD THINGS YOU WANT IN UR LIFE IS POSSIBLE BY MY LORD JESUS CHRIST;BEIT FRM CONTACTS, APPOINTMENT OR OR 2 BECOME A SENATOR.TEXT ME OR CALL;U KNEW I’VE JESUS CHRIST GREAT GRACE; U’VE TESTED,PROVED &TESTIFY IS POSSIBLE OK.”

When Oladipo still did not respond, Eugene then sent his account details: “BANK: FIRST BANK NIG. PLC. AC.NAME: EUGENE,IHEGOD SAINT(DR.) AC.NO: 3O12831358.”