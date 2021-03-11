A former Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Mike Davids, has apologised to the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleman, after accusing him of having sexual relations with his wife, Edeko.

In January 2021, Davids claimed that Suleman slept with his wife and threatened to make him “disappear”.

He alleged that while he was still in the Ministry, Apostle Suleman slept with his wife and then transferred her to Abuja, where she is now heading the church’s branch.

He also alleged that the clergyman has stopped him from seeing his three children and has also been threatening his life.

He further claimed that Apostle Suleiman cast a spell on his wife.

However, his wife, Pastor Edeko, responded, saying that her husband’s allegations are cheap blackmail.

She said it was Davids who walked out of their marriage and that she suffered so much abuse while she was still living with him.

She stated that she even contemplated suicide, but her son stopped her.

Edeko claimed that she did not abandon her marriage but it was her husband who abandoned the family and even demanded a refund of her bride price from her family.

Meanwhile, Davids also threatened to expose the “truth” behind the Stephanie Otobo sex scandal and how Apostle Suleman allegedly got her to apologise over their sex scandal.

Following through on one of his threats, Davids released an audio where Apostle Suleman was heard threatening someone, an audio Suleman apologised for but said was doctored.

Davids has now apologised for all the accusations he made against the Clergyman.

He said he has been on a “spiritual sojourn” and received instructions from the Lord to apologise to Suleman.

As he apologised, he referred to Suleman as “my father in the Lord”.

He also apologised to Omega Fire Ministries and to the Apostle’s wife.

However, he didn’t apologise to his estranged wife who he accused of adultery.