Pastor commits suicide by jumping into well after killing wife

A middle aged man simply identified as Chikordi has allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife, Prophetess Chikordi, The Nation has learnt.

He was the General Overseer of the Ancient of Days Healing Church, Umunede, Ika North East LGA of Delta State.

The Nation gathered Chikordi took his life by jumping into a well following the alleged murder.

Details of the development were still sketchy as at press time.

It was learnt that around 4am on Sunday, the alleged assailant travelled to his hometown, Ekwuoma, a neighbouring community to Umunede, where he jumped into the well.

The Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

