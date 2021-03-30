Founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has slammed Christian leaders who are endorsing the COVID-19 vaccines and encouraging their members to take it.

Recall that Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on March 2 and have since begun the vaccination of Nigerians.

Many clergymen, both of the Christian and Muslim faith, have been encouraging their members to take the vaccine.

Oyakhilome, who has never hidden his displeasure about the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols set up by the government to stop the spread of the virus, has come out to attack Christian leaders who endorse the vaccine.

While preaching in his church recently, Oyakhilome questioned the faith of other ministers as regards supernatural healing.

He said: “What happened to you, where is the word of God in your mouth, do you realise that if you will believe in the word of God than the way you believe in the vaccine, there would be power in your mouth.

“He made us healers. What is wrong with you? What happened to you?

“When do we start making such recommendations to God’s people. God’s people, think again.

“How can they send us to the church to tell our congregation to take the vaccine.

“Listen, if I say to someone, you shall live and not die, that’s it for him.

“Isn’t that the Bible that you read? Isn’t that the scripture that you read?

“Where is your God of Elijah, your God of Moses? Where is your God of Peter, James and John? What is the matter with you?

“What’s the matter with you?”