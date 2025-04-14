Pastor Chris on Death: Here’s What He Says About Death and Eternal Life

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, a globally renowned teacher of God’s Word, has often spoken with clarity and divine insight on these subjects. His teachings don’t dwell on the fear of death but rather focus on the triumphant life in Christ—a life that transcends the grave. In this article, we delve into his inspiring biblical revelations on eternal life, immortality, and the glorious victory Jesus Christ gives over death.

Pastor Chris on the Meaning of Death

In numerous messages, Pastor Chris has explained that for the believer in Christ, death is not an end but a transition. He teaches that death was defeated by Jesus, and therefore, Christians should not view it as a finality but as a passage into greater glory.

“Death is not the cessation of life; it’s the separation of the spirit from the body. But for those in Christ, even that separation is victory,” says Pastor Chris.

In line with scriptures like 2 Corinthians 5:8, Pastor Chris clarifies that when a Christian leaves this world, they are

“absent from the body, but present with the Lord.” This is a key distinction he makes—that true life begins after this earthly phase for those who have received eternal life through Jesus Christ.

This teaching demystifies and deconstructs the fear that surrounds the topic of death. Pastor Chris emphasizes that when you are born again, you are brought into a realm of life where death no longer has dominion over you.

Eternal Life: The Core of Pastor Chris’ Message

If there’s one concept that defines Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s global ministry, it is eternal life. In his best-selling daily devotional Rhapsody of Realities, he writes almost daily about the divine life that believers possess. Eternal life isn’t something that starts when you die—it begins the moment you receive Christ.

This revelation is pivotal. According to Pastor Chris, the new creation in Christ doesn’t merely hope for eternal life—it already has it.

“He that has the Son has life,” he quotes from 1 John 5:12. “This life is not subject to sickness, disease, or death. It’s the God-kind of life.”

Understanding this has a transforming effect on a Christian’s mindset. No longer do they fear aging or the end of natural life. Instead, they focus on fulfilling their divine purpose on earth and transitioning triumphantly when the time comes.

The Immortality of the Human Spirit

One of the most profound teachings of Pastor Chris is on the immortality of the human spirit. He teaches that man is a spirit, has a soul, and lives in a body. While the body is subject to decay, the spirit lives forever. For the man in Christ, this spiritual truth brings enormous confidence and peace.

“You are not your body. You are a spirit being with eternal life. Your body is only your earthly house,” Pastor Chris explains in his teachings.

This concept is not merely theological—it’s practical. Believers who understand their immortality begin to live with purpose and intentionality. They no longer chase after material things as the world does but focus on their heavenly calling and making eternal impact.

This is why Pastor Chris encourages Christians to be kingdom-minded, live for Christ daily, and operate in the consciousness of their divine nature.

Pastor Chris’ Teachings on Resurrection and Victory

Another key aspect of Pastor Chris’ view on death is rooted in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The resurrection, he says, is the ultimate proof that death has been conquered. Pastor Chris often quotes Romans 6:9—“Knowing that Christ being raised from the dead dieth no more; death hath no more dominion over him.”

He passionately teaches that since believers are in Christ, they too have overcome death. This victory is not just spiritual—it has physical implications too. Healing, divine health, and even supernatural youthfulness are all manifestations of the eternal life at work in the believer.

Living Ready and Impacting Lives

Despite teaching that death holds no fear for the believer, Pastor Chris consistently encourages Christians to live purposefully and passionately. According to him, eternal life doesn’t exempt us from responsibility—instead, it empowers us to serve God diligently while we are on earth.

“Use your time wisely. Preach the Gospel. Heal the sick. Bring others into the life of Christ. That’s why we’re here,” he often exhorts.

This is why Pastor Chris leads global outreach initiatives like the Global Day of Prayer, Healing Streams Live Healing Services, and ReachOut World. Each program is designed to get the Gospel to every man’s world, helping them receive this divine life.

Through LoveWorld, countless lives have been transformed—not just healed physically but reborn into eternal life, which is the ultimate miracle of all.

Pastor Chris’ Message on Life, Death & Living in Faith

Pastor Chris doesn’t avoid talking about death—he confronts it with boldness and revelation. He doesn’t mourn the end of life—he celebrates the beginning of the higher life in Christ.

In a world where fear of death controls so many decisions, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome offers a different narrative—one of faith, victory, and eternal hope. And that is why his ministry continues to thrive, grow, and change lives every day.

