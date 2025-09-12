Pastor Bolaji Idowu prays for Hilda Baci at world record jollof bid

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre, was at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Friday to offer spiritual support and encouragement to celebrity chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to cook the world’s largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice.

The historic event, tagged the “Gino Jollof Festival,” features a massive pot measuring six meters wide and six meters tall, with 250 bags of rice being prepared for tens of thousands of attendees.

Over 20,000 people registered for the free festival, which aims to celebrate Nigerian cuisine on an unprecedented scale.

Moments before the cookout began, Pastor Idowu offered prayers and encouragement to Hilda Baci as he blessed the chef’s attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

Baci, who earned global recognition in 2023 after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, is now hosting the “Gino Jollof Festival” in collaboration with the culinary brand.

The record-breaking chef has also assured attendees that the meal would be “amazing and hygienic,” promising a record-breaking experience of Nigerian jollof on an unprecedented scale.

