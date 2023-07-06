Pastor arrested for trafficking church members to Senegal

828 828

A Pastor in Delta State, Marvelous Ebangwe, has been arrested for allegedly trafficking two church members to Senegal.

The two girls were last seen by their families after they went to the church of the pastor.

According to the Police, a preliminary investigation showed that both girls have been trafficked to Senegal, leading to the arrest of the pastor in charge of the church.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, said: “On 30th of June 2023, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ekpan Police Station received a complaint that two young ladies have not been seen since they went to a church name fire gospel mission located at No. 1 Tare Alegbo Street Effurun Ovwie Local Government Area for a church programme.

“The DPO swung into action and arrested the suspect who claimed to be a pastor name Marvelous Ebangwe. Investigation revealed that the suspect specialises in trafficking young girls to African countries. The suspect stated that the victims are presently in Senegal. The investigation is ongoing.”

Similarly, sequel to a complaint received on July 3, 2023 at about 5pm from a car dealer in Abuja whose vehicle was stolen from his car stand by the suspect who disguised as an intending buyer and absconded with the said vehicle during a test drive on June 30, 2023 in Abuja, Edafe said the car has been recovered in the state.

He said: “Armed with available intelligence, operatives of the Commissioner of Police-Decoy Squad stormed Ughelli Town at about 11:5PM of 3rd of July, 2023 and recovered the said Mercedes Benz SUV abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters Ughelli North LGA. There is a serious manhunt for the suspect.”