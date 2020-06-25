The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the Resident Pastor of the Christ Holy Church, Asaba, Fidelis Nwansa, over possession of six rifles.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday.

The police image maker disclosed in Asaba that upon his arrest, the pastor claimed that he belonged to a local vigilante group in Anambra State.

According to Onovwakpoyeya, the command has since commenced thorough investigation to establish the purpose of the firearms.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “Our men arrested the pastor and recovered six rifles.

“The police also nabbed the head of the vigilante identified as Freeman.

“The six rifles were discovered in an uncompleted building within the premises of the church in Asaba.

“Upon his arrest, the pastor claimed that he belongs to a vigilante group in Anambra and that he was using the guns to protect his church.

“However, we are investigating the matter to ascertain the genuineness of the man.”