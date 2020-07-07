A 44-year-old pastor at Ogo Oluwa Parish of the Christ Apostolic Church in Owode-Egbado, Ogun State has been arrested by the police for raping his own biological daughter.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the pastor was arrested following a complaint by his daughter at the Owode-Egbado Divisional Police Headquarters that her father had been molesting her.

The statement said the suspect had been forcefully having carnal knowledge of the victim since 2015 when she was 19 years old and shortly after the demise of her mother.

The daughter, according to the statement, further reported that she had been impregnated three times by her father.

According to her, the father took her to a nurse where the pregnancies were aborted.

The statement said the suspect had procured family planning services for the victim so as to prevent further pregnancies.

Oyeyemi added in the statement: “Having realised that her father was all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to an NGO.

“The NGO, Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network, took it upon itself to assist her in reporting the incident at the Owode-Egbado police station.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute, led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth.”

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit for further investigation and prosecution.