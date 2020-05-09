A Pastor has been arrested by operatives of the Edo State Police Command for allegedly defiling three siblings and another underaged girl.

This and other alleged rape crimes were announced in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, on Friday.

The spokesman said the command was also investigating a case of alleged rape, which was transferred from the Iguobazuwa Divisional Headquarters.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a 38-year-old man from Okosa community in Iguobazuwa, had unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter, which resulted in pregnancy of the 18-year-old victim.

“The suspect has made statement and confessed to the crime, while the victim is currently with the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development,” Nwabuzor said.

He also disclosed that the Gender Unit of the Command had launched investigation into a case of alleged defilement against a 48-year-old clergyman.

The police spokesman explained that the pastor was arrested for allegedly defiling three siblings, aged six, seven and 11 years, as well as another nine-year-old girl.

He explained that the suspect had confessed to the crime, while the case had been filed in court and the suspect remanded in police custody pending trial.