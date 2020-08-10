Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Prophet Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa, the Founder and General Overseer of The Church of Lord, Olomore, Abeokuta, for defiling and impregnating two under age sisters (names withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a report to the police by the mother of the victims.

According to the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the mother reported at Lafenwa Police Station that she fell sick sometimes in 2018 and was taken the church for spiritual healing.

She stated further that Ajigbotoluwa took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness.

There and then, the prophet allegedly started having sex with her daughters, aged 16 and 13, unknown to her.

The pastor impregnated the two underaged girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic.

Aside from this, Ajigbotoluwa also defrauded the family of N2 million, which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing.

Upon the report, the DPO, Lafenwa Division, CSP Muraina Ayilara, led his men to the church, but the place had been deserted.

The CP then directed that the suspect be hunted for and brought to book.

In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation and their efforts paid off when the prophet was arrested on August 6, 2020 at about 5am.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of most of the allegations leveled against him, adding that he ran away when he heard that police were looking for him.

Recovered from his home were assorted dangerous charms.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered the suspect to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun also warned those hiding under the umbrella of religion to perpetrate evils to desist from it or meet their Waterloo.

The CP therefore appealed to members of the public to beware of those wolves in sheep skin masquerading as men of God as they were out to milk them dry before destroying their lives.