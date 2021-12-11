Pastor arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police command have arrested a popular broadcaster and Pastor of Celestial Church of Christ, Gbenga Filani, for allegedly raping a five months pregnant lady inside the premises of his church.

The lady, who simply identified herself as Bukola, recounted her ordeal to newsmen on Friday in Akure, Ondo State.

Speaking at the Headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command, Bukola 19, alleged she was raped when she went for a deliverance programme at Filani’s church.

Bukola, accompanied by her mother, said the popular pastor used anointing oil to rub her private part and later had canal knowledge of her inside the church.

She said the pastor inserted his middle finger into her private part several times, especially when she was being prayed for on the church premises.

She said: “In the morning, I went to the hospital to register.

“We usually have a programme every Wednesday.

“On that faithful day, I went to church, but unfortunately, they had finished the service.

“He collected the list I brought from the hospital.

“He said the items in the list given to me were too much and that I should go and make a photocopy, which I did.

“After I had done it, he said I should take it to the altar, saying that he would pray on the list.

“While sitting down, he started pressing my stomach and asked me how many months my pregnancy was.

“I said it’s five months.

“He said that he is going to do some spiritual work for me before my delivery.

“He later stood up and entered a room.

“He called me to enter a room inside the church.

“He asked me to lie down, which I did.

“He also said I should remove my clothes.

“I did all the things he asked my to do.

“He dipped his middle finger with oil into my private part.

“He said my baby is vertical instead of being horizontal.

“He said he would put oil in my private part and would help me insert it with his private part so that the oil would get into the baby.

“He rubbed oil on his private part and asked me to open my legs.

“He then had sex with me.

“He said he was not supposed to do it but helped me because my husband was not around.”