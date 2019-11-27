A Pastor, Afolabi Samuel, has been arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing $90,000 and N4.5 million property of the Registered Trustees of the Living Faith Church, Canaan land, Ota, Ogun State.

Samuel, an accountant and member of the church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, was docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy on Monday.

The EFCC prosecutor, S. O. Daji, said the defendant, who worked as the treasurer of the church, committed the alleged offences between September 24 and December 31, 2018 in Lagos.

Daji told the court that the offences contravened Sections 278, 285 and 490 of the Criminal law of Lagos State No. 11, 2011.

The EFCC alleged that Samuel and one Blessing Kolawole, a staff of the Covenant University (now at large), conspired and dishonesty stole money and property of the Registered Trustees of the Living Faith Church.

The Pastor and Kolawole were accused of dishonestly converting $90,000 and N4.5 million to their own personal use.

However, according to a petition to the EFCC dated June 26, 2019 and signed by Chioma Okwuanyi & Co Legal Practitioners, Pastor Samuel was employed in the Accounts Department of the church to maintain proper records of funds.

The firm, acting as Solicitors to the Registered Trustees of the Living Faith Church, said that both Samuel and Kolawole connived with other criminals and started taking criminal advantage of their positions as the Church’s Treasurer and a staff of the university respectively.