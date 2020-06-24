The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a pastor and 11 others over cases of alleged rape and defilement in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this during a press conference on Wednesday.

The pastor, Inifon Inyang, lives at Nung Atim Road off Idioro, Uyo.

Edgal, speaking in Uyo, said the 33-year-old pastor repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl at his deliverance centre.

The pastor, who lives with eight other girls aged 13 to 16, according to the CP, also attempted to rape a 21-year-old woman.

Edgal said another suspect, a 30-year-old indigene of Uko Nteghe in Mbo Local Government Area, also allegedly raped a 28-year-old lady at gunpoint and robbed her of two phones valued at N51,000 and N32,000.