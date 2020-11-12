A Twitter user hiding under the cover of “Anonymous” has written a letter to the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, through the handle of Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress, criticising him for his involvement in #EndSARS “propaganda”.

The letter was written in reaction to Adeyemi’s response to the lawsuit filed by an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, accusing him and 49 others of “inciting and instigating” the riots that led to the destruction of properties.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Pastor Adeyemi responded to Okeke by tweeting: “Who sent this guy to file this frivolous law suit?”

Responding to Pastor Adeyemi’s tweet, an open letter from “Anonymous” was posted via APC Nigeria’s Twitter handle.

The letter reads:

“An Open Letter to Pastor Sam Adeyemi: With all due respect sir, asking a needless question at this time is completely beneath you and I am disappointed.

“When a citizen has exercised his right to sue you and other people he believes are instrumental to the damage of his properties, as a pastor how can you be seen attacking a victim?

“As someone we all respect, you shouldn’t get yourself involved in the EndSARS propaganda.

“I expect that you will, by now, be playing the role of ensuring peace reigns and the government meeting the demands of the youths.

“A tweet of that nature is not responsible and does not fit the personality you project. Being a pastor doesn’t excuse you from answering to the court of law.

“We should learn to deal with issues accordingly and appropriately.

“By now, we all know it is easy to unravel who is behind who and what in this new media age.

“Pastor Adeyemi, if it bothers you that much, you can find this out in less than 24 hours. But in my opinion, there are more pressing questions to be asked.

“We cannot afford for people like you to also lose focus.

“PLEASE SIR, DON’T JOIN THE FRAY! Nigeria needs to be SAVED.

“Thank you Sir, – Anonymous.”

The open letter, however, generated reactions with Nigerians asking why a person hiding under “Anonymous” is using the Support account of the APC to write to Pastor Adeyemi.

@atila2010a: “This response @APCNigeria show the level of personal handling key positions in our public settings a failed government with Malu as head of government. Shame.”

BlaqBarbie: “He has every right to question it, because like he said… IT IS A FRIVOLOUS LAW SUIT!!! He also has a right to speak on the recent happenings in the country because HE IS A NIGERIAN standing up for the rights of HIS FELLOW NIGERIANS.

Thank you, Mr. Anonymous. #EndSARS.”

@chinelo_peters: “Intellect is a rare attribute in Nigerian politics these days. How can an open letter from a party handle sign off as anonymous?”