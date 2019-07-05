Rev. Funke Felix-Adejumo, the wife of the Founder of Agape Ministries in Akure, Ondo State, Pastor Felix Adejumo, has spoken on the process that led to the acceptance to step down by the Global Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, in the wake of the rape accusation against him.

Felix-Adejumo, in a post on her Instagram page, also sympathised with victims of rape, including Busola Dakolo, wife of Timi Dakolo.

Busola had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was 16.

Felix-Adejumo wrote on her Instagram page on Thursday: “The past few days have been heavy, not just in a general sense of a national reckoning but in a very personal sense as some of us who Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly considers leaders and mentors in the faith have worked quietly behind the scenes following the serious allegations of rape made by Busola Dakolo.

“It has taken me time to speak publicly about this because work first had to be done to enable the process of resolution.

“This was the more urgent, personal task. Today, I am thankful to God for the counsel that has seen Biodun step down to allow the process of fact finding, healing, restitution and justice continue.

“Also so that the congregation that God has entrusted into our hands are guided with love, integrity and wisdom.

“The house of God should remain a safe space for all. No form of abuse should have a place in God’s house.

“My deepest sympathy is with everyone who has experienced broken trust from the church. Busola; every girl. Every boy; every child, man or woman.

“The church is embracing accountability – and it is exactly as Jesus has requested that we must.”