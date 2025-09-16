Pastor Adegboyega speaks on cancer surgery, future plan + Videos

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega of the defunct Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, popularly known as SPAC Nation, has spoken on his cancer surgery and future plan.

The Nigerian, based in the United Kingdom, spoke in a viral video after the surgery, which came weeks after the closure of his church.

Adegboyega said he is recovering well and preparing for the next phase of his treatment, which includes chemotherapy.

He said: “This is proof of life.

“I’m alive and I’m recovering.

“I have gone through the surgery, and then there is the chemotherapy treatment afterwards.

“When you say this to Nigerians, they will say it is not your portion in Jesus’ name, but it was my portion, and I have faced it like a man should.

“I’m grateful for the prayers and support.

“I’m recovering, the church is thriving, the family is stronger than it was.”

Adegboye also shared his future plan, stating that he will be starting something new.

He said: “God has blessed us with more people, and you will see the business we are opening.

“We built the business ourselves without any investors.

“I just made this video to assure you that I’m recovering well and I’m fine.”

Adegboyega had in June this year revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and had undergone the surgery required.

He said: “I have been dealing with cancer for the past few months, or maybe more.

“And I just had a major surgery.

“And that is why I am not there today.

“I feel the verdict to continue to live was given to me by God.”

In 2019, a BBC Panorama investigation found that SPAC Nation had been accused of financially exploiting young members of the congregation.

Members said they had been forced to donate money after taking out loans and through benefit fraud.

On May 20, 2020, Adegboyega reportedly stepped down as Lead Pastor of SPAC Nation and handed over the church to Samuel Akokhia, two years prior to its closure.

The announcement was then made via the church’s official Twitter handle, now known as X.

A UK immigration tribuna ruled to deport Adegboyega in late 2024 over allegations of financial mismanagement, lack of transparency, and fraud.

According to The Telegraph UK, the tribunal took into account allegations by former members to decide if he is of real value to the UK.

The tribunal ruled: “Various manifestations of (Mr Adegboyega’s) church have been closed down, by either the Charity Commission or the High Court, because of concerns over its finances and lack of transparency.

“Former members of the church have alleged that it is a cult, in which impoverished young people are encouraged to do anything they can to donate money, including taking out large loans, committing benefit fraud and even selling their own blood.

“It is alleged that the church leadership lead lavish lifestyles and there have, it is said, been instances of abuse.

“The (Home Office’s) case before us was that all of this needs to be taken into account when evaluating whether (Mr Adegboyega) is in fact of real value to the UK.”

Adegboyega was also accused of residing in the UK unlawfully since 2005 after exceeding the validity of his visitor’s visa.

But he denied all the accusations levelled against him.

