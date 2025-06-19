Pastor Adefarasin bail as police recover stun gun

The Lagos State Police Command says it granted Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Lagos, an administrative bail after recovering from him a stun gun.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the object recovered was a prohibited anti-riot equipment.

“What was recovered from him, the gun-like object seen in the viral video, is not a lethal weapon or firearm but a stun gun which is a prohibited anti-riot equipment, ” the Police Public Relations Officer said.

Hundeyin said that Adefarasin, who turned himself in on Tuesday morning at the Lagos State Police Command, was questioned over a viral video where he was seen brandishing a gun-like object against another road user.

“He was interrogated and he volunteered a cautionary statement to the police investigators,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the pastor had been granted administrative bail while investigations into the incident continued

It would be recalled that during the first week in June, a video clip surfaced online showing Adefarasin allegedly brandishing what appeared to be a handgun while stuck in traffic.

The viral video led to public speculation, with some social media users alleging that the pastor was displaying a gun while being filmed by a TikToker known for documenting luxury cars.

However, Adefarasin, in a message to his congregation posted on his social media handles, denied the allegation.

The pastor said that the object was neither a firearm nor did he point it at anyone.

