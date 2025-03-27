Pastor Adeboye speaks on videos of him endorsing drugs, scholarships

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to AI-generated videos of him endorsing certain drugs and scholarships.

The reaction of the General Overseer of the RCCG was contained in a statement he posted on his personal X account on Wednesday.

In it, Adeboye warned the public against deceptive social media posts from platforms such as: “Africa Health Centre” and “Church-Funded Scholarships.”

He said: “I have been made aware of disturbing AI-generated videos circulating online, falsely advertising certain drugs and scholarships that are intended to deceive and mislead people. These videos are NOT from me, and I want to make it clear that I have no involvement in such promotions.

“I urge all of you, my dear brothers and sisters in Christ, to be vigilant and not fall for these fraudulent schemes. They are designed to exploit your trust for selfish gain. Please do not share or engage with these posts.

“I encourage you to report these fake accounts and videos immediately on all social media platforms. Together, we can ensure that such deception does not spread further.

“These Malicious acts by ‘Africa Health Centre’ and ‘Church-Funded Scholarships’ is being dealt with already by the relevant authorities as we will not allow God’s name to be used in vain for such wickedness.

“Let us continue to stay in the truth, walk in love, and remain focused on the genuine work of the Kingdom.

“Some of the Links to these FRAUDULENT pages have been attached below

“https://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=1154181266068785&vanity=61571788748497

“https://facebook.com/share/v/1Bh9cVjZzu/.”

