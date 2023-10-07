Pastor Adeboye speaks on RCCG after his death

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed the shape that things will take in the church after his death.

He, however, said emphatically that it was not the time for him to depart: “I am not going anywhere yet! Not yet!”

Adeboye spoke on Friday during the October edition of the Holy Ghost Service at the RCCG Campground on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said just like it was predicted by the Founder of the RCCG, Reverend Josiah Akindayomi, long before he died that things can only get better after his departure, he was saying the same to the church now.

He said: “You don’t have anything to worry about because where I stop, that’s where you will begin and you’re all going to be greater than I.

“I know, honestly speaking, one could ask the question: ’The way things are going, what’s going to happen when you go?’

“They were asking those questions when my father in the Lord was alive.

“Every time we had a convention and everything went well, people will say: ‘Hmm, it’s good now. What’s going to happen when this old man goes?’

“My father in the Lord will say: ‘You haven’t seen anything yet. Wait till you see what God will do.’

“So I want to say like my father in the Lord used to say: ‘You haven’t seen anything yet.’

“How many of you believe you’re going to be greater than I?

“Let me hear you shout a big hallelujah!”