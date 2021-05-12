The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has released a message on Twitter and YouTube following the funeral of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, on Tuesday.

Adeboye thanked those who have sent messages of support to his family after his 42-year-old son died in his sleep.

He added that nothing happens in life without God’s knowledge.

In the almost 11 minutes video posted on YouTube and shared on Twitter, Pastor Adeboye said when God talks, you submit and cannot refuse Him, even when it is not convenient for you.

He added that his son’s death at 42 is not unusual.

He said in part: “Death is not a function of age.

“Young people die, old people die, children die,

“We have also learnt it’s not how long you live, it’s how well.”

The clergyman also used Jesus Christ and John The Baptist as examples of people who died young.

Adeboye further added that the church has lost a champion.

He said: We have lost a champion….

“Let us consider him as a seed that we have sowed….

“Let us prepare for a very special harvest.”

While sharing the video on Twitter, Adeboye captioned it: “We lost a General but we didn’t lose God. One man down, we regroup and advance!”