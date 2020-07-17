The founder of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Abuja, Emmanuel Omale, has said the accusation levelled against him that he laundered money for the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has made him more popular.

The Pastor, however, said the development will not make him deny Magu, a Muslim, adding that several others of different faiths like the EFCC boss, have been visiting his church, spending nights there and getting the desired results.

Omale, who was quoted as having spoken during a midweek service by TheCable, said: “You see what is going on, on social media.

“Listen, I don’t launder money for anybody.

“It is a lie from the pit of hell.

“I have sons all over the world and I pray for them.

“They call me for advice, for counselling and I pray for them and beyond.

“This altar is for everybody.

:It is for Muslims, it is for pagans and Ibrahim Magu is not the only Muslim that you used to come here, sleep here, talk to God and they have result.

“I’m not surprised.

“Jesus went through this.

“Jesus was persecuted.

“If Jesus was not persecuted, they won’t hear his name.

“People that don’t know Omale, know Omale now.

“If I want to do this kind of publicity, the money is much.

“All over the world, promotion.

“People that don’t want to hear about pastor before, as they heard ‘pastor launder money’, they will go to my YouTube page and they will see the power of God there and they will become my son again.

“There is nobody that will watch my YouTube page and not follow me by force.

“There is nobody that will see my face that will not love me.

“My face was everywhere – publicity.

“No doubt about it, I can’t deny him like the way I cannot deny all of you.

“Prophet Omale is a prophet of liberation.

“Give the Lord a big hand (applause).

“If you are Muslim in this building, outside, can you stand up?

“Come out here, I want to pray for you.

“I’m a prophet to everybody.

“Omale is not for only Christians.

“Omale is for Muslims, is for pagans is for everybody.

“This is a house of God.

“We don’t force people to give their lives to Christ.

“Prophet Omale represents Jesus on earth.

“If you fight me, you are fighting Jesus.”