Passport: UK-based Nigerian lady tasks FG on efficient processing

A UK-Based Nigerian lady has tasked the Federal Government FG on efficiency after seamlessly obtaining her daughter’s British passport

Getting Nigerian passport has left many of the applicants who went to the embassy with high hopes of being issued or renewal of their passports, frustrated

Some applicants have come out to lament about acute shortage of booklets and seeming inaction of the government on the problem.

It will be recalled that few months ago, The Eagle Online reported that there was a huge crowd outside the Nigeria Immigration passport office, Ikeja, Lagos waiting for their names to be called through the microphone.

However, a video obtained by The Eagle Online, a United Kingdom-based Nigerian lady has called out the Nigerian government after seamlessly obtaining her daughter’s British passport.

The TikTok user who compared her experience in Nigeria and in the UK, revealed that she filled the form for her daughter’s passport online and only stepped out of the house when she wanted to send her old passport to the immigration office.

She also revealed that the new passport she applied for was delivered to her house in the UK.

The lady further urged the Nigerian government to emulate good practices abroad and make life easier for its citizens.

Also, few days ago, a Twitter post by a Nigerian woman in the diaspora, Addy Olubamiji, sparked wild conversations on what many described as poor attitudes of staff of various Nigerian embassies abroad, especially towards Nigerians seeking one service.

In her tweet last Saturday, Olubamiji narrated how poorly her family was treated while attempting to process their international passports at the Nigerian embassy in New York.

“How they talked us down, treated us like we do not matter; the inconsistencies in their processes, late arrivals of employees, and lack of empathy, and I was moved to tears,” she wrote.

She noted that each time Nigerians in the diaspora attempt to stay patriotic to Nigeria, the system makes things difficult, adding that; “We should not have to cry or plan to bribe or know that the system will not work”.

According to Olubamiji, despite having contacts in the embassy, she did not call because she wanted the ‘’average person’’ experience, but she ended up in disbelief.

“I want to write nice things about my country, but when things are not working, it is also our responsibility to say it,” she said.

After her experience, she questioned why her child should have a Nigerian passport.

“Someone needs to look into the structures and systems running in our Nigerian embassies around the world; they need to be looked at,” Olubamiji added.

Corroborating Olubamiji, Babs Adewumi on Twitter said he has equally had a “difficult experience’’ at the same embassy.

“I have dealt with Nigeria’s NY embassy thrice, and twice, I had a difficult experience,” he said.

He went on to compare his experience with that of the embassy in Ottawa, Canada, which he claims is better organised except for the difficulty in reaching them via phone. “But they do a fairly decent job with the application and passport tracking.”

Adewumi noted that Nigeria needs benchmarking, standardisation, and performance tracking across its global footprint.

Adewumi’s surprise, the Ottawa office may not be what he thinks, as another user- Peter Ademu-Eteh, described the situation as “probably worse”.

Ademu-Eteh said it takes an average of three to six months to get an appointment for capturing and another three to six months to get the international passport. “The disorganisation is legendary.”

“In my law practice, I have represented many Nigerian students and workers who permanently lost their immigration status in Canada because of passport renewal delays,” he said.

“After spending $100,000 on tuition, many cannot graduate because the embassy could not renew their passport in time for a visa extension.

In a country with stable electricity, stable internet, and working ports – there is no reason people should face this kind of problem.

“It is an absolute disgrace,” he added.

Oluwakemisola Adewusi, another Twitter user who lamented the situation at the embassy in Washington DC, United States of America, said the embassy has no functioning telephone line.

“They misplaced my old passport, which had my valid US visa. All efforts to reach them were unsuccessful.

“I had to go on LinkedIn to look for people who work there until a former employee helped,” she narrated.

For Kofi Renner, it was a case of alleged impersonation. “The one on Northumberland Avenue, London, is no better.

With a name like Kofi, I was made to explain my heritage after being accused of impersonating a Nigerian,” he narrated.

There have been allegations of corruption, ineptitude and negligence by Nigerians abroad against the country’s officials in foreign missions, which they believe are unnecessarily causing a delay in the process.