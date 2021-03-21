You are about experiencing the greatest deliverance of your life. You will not forget this season. Never! Yes, we are going into Passover Festival week and the LORD is about repeating what he did in Egypt in your life. God will end our end our spiritual, physical, financial and emotional slavery. He will smite our enemies, their conspirators and their gods.

You have stayed enough in that situation and it is clear that it is only a powerful, divine ordinance like that of the Passover night that can stop your enemies. Yes, he is God of love, patience and peace but also God of vengeance and war. He is God of mercy and also God of Judgment. He forgives the repentant and also punishes the recalcitrant. We choose His side that we want to experience by our actions and attitudes.

When He extends the carrot and you reject it or take Him and His word for granted, then He brings the stick. He did everything for Pharaoh and the Egyptians to allow the Israelites go, but they trampled upon the opportunities and mistook His appeals as weakness.

Israel had spent about 400 years in Egypt according to the word of the LORD to Abraham. Now that the time was complete, God sent Moses and Aaron to go and tell the King of Egypt to let his people go: “…I have surely seen the affliction of My people who are in Egypt, and have given heed to their cry because of their taskmasters, for I am aware of their sufferings. So I have come down to deliver them from the power of the Egyptians, and to bring them up from that land to a good and spacious land, to a land flowing with milk and honey, to the place of the Canaanite and the Hittite and the Amorite and the Perizzite and the Hivite and the Jebusite. Now, behold, the cry of the sons of Israel has come to Me; furthermore, I have seen the oppression with which the Egyptians are oppressing them.” Exodus 3:7-9.

Wow! Did you read that? My God! Yes, you have stayed in that affliction long enough. And enough is just enough. He has patiently watched them oppress and suppress you all these years. He said that he has seen your affliction, your tears, your labour and sufferings, the grip and cruelty of your enemies and also heard your cry and he has come down to deliver you will a strong hand. Praise God!

The Egyptians were not just slave masters over Israelites but taskmasters and destiny killers who were determined to keep the people of God in bondage forever. The extraordinary growth, multiplication and prosperity became a source of worry to the Egyptians. They feared that the Israelites might outgrow them and eventually take over their land. So, they did everything to stop the Israelites from suppression to forced labour, slavery, brutality and even elimination. They appointed merciless taskmasters to over labour and break the spirit and courage of the Hebrews.

Pharaoh ordered the midwives to kill the Hebrew new born male babies, but the LORD gave them the courage to disappoint him. He again instructed the Egyptians and the Israelites to throw the Hebrew new born baby boys into the Nile and the Almighty manoeuvred the situation to preserve and prepare the deliverer. The same crocodile-infested Nile that should serve as a grave for the new babies became a protector and a link to the palace for one of them.

God is always in total control. He will always use the plan of the enemy to make way for us. Remember, baby Moses was left in a basket at the bank of the river and that was where the King’s daughter saw and adopted him. He was well-trained and equipped in the palace for the work he came to for. There he mastered all the arts of Egypt to be able to stand up, speak to and confront them. Our God is a master planner! He took you round to equip you for your destiny and what is about to happen in your life. True.

Now you are totally leaving the grip of the enemy. There is always time for everything. This is your time for freedom. It is your time for escape. It is your time of manifestation. A time to gain back all you have lost. It is your time of rest from all those endless struggles and sufferings. It is a time to be delivered from those spiritual, physical and emotional torture and slavery by Satan, demons and evil men and women. It is a time for God to demonstrate his sovereignty and power through you and through you situation.

He will stop those that have been victimising you for no just cause. It is time to stop those midnight weeping and soliloquising. He is about to show your enemies that only Him has the final say in all matters. Yes, it is time for you to be rescued. It is a time for your shame to be completely wiped away and for your glory to return. With strong hand the LORD is coming to deliver you. Your Passover has started! We will continue. Share this message.

