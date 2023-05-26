Passengers suffer breathing difficulty as South Korean aircraft lands with open door

Nine passengers have suffered breathing difficulty as a South Korean aircraft landed with its door being opened.

The entrance door of the plane, which left an airport in the country’s southern resort island of Jeju at around 11:49 a.m. local time (0249 GMT), opened just before landing at the airport in Daegu, about 240 km southeast of Seoul, at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).

The incident was allegedly caused by a man in his 30s who attempted to open the door of the plane.

The airplane landed on the runway of the Daegu airport with the door being open.

Out of the 194 passengers aboard the plane, no one was wounded, but nine were taken to a hospital as they suffered difficulty in breathing.