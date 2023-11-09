Passengers stranded as labour unions picket Abuja airport

Passengers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja are currently stranded and unable to continue their journeys due to an ongoing protest by labour unions.

The protesters are reportedly members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

READ ALSO:

Over 322 killed in Anambra as Commission discovers mass grave

Suspect in Plateau killing arrested in Lagos

Alleged N4.5m debt: Blessing CEO apologises to Davido + Video

This is following the recent attack on the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State.

A aviation unions across the country jointly declared the suspension of all flights to Owerri, Imo State, from every airport in Nigeria.