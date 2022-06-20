Passengers stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

Many passengers were stranded at various bus stops in Lagos State, Monday morning, as commercial vehicles were scarce on the road.

The scarcity of vehicles was attributed to the fuel scarcity, which was gradually building up in some parts of Lagos.

Our correspondent saw that many people were stranded at major bus stops along Ogba-Berger road, such as Aguda, college road, among others.

The situation was the same at bus stops around popular Berger as many passengers were already trekking.

Commercial drivers interviewed by our correspondent confirmed that the development was due to the fuel scarcity, particularly the Premium Motor Spirit.

A driver, identified simply as Mr. Babalola, said, “Ha, you people don’t know anything, there is no fuel. We are not the cause.”

“They are not selling fuel. Some of them have the fuel in their stations, but they chose not to sell it. The policies of the government affect everybody, don’t blame the drivers. Whatever they do at the top, affects the middle and lower classes.”