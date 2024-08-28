Passengers injured as two BRT buses collide in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday said injured passengers in a crash involving two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses had been rescued.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in a statement.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the incident happened at the Bus Rapid Transport corridor at the Iyana-Ipaja inward Pleasure road.

“In response to distress calls to the agency through the 767 and 112 toll-free emergency lines at 23.39 hours, the agency activated its Dolphin Response Team from Igando Base.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that there was a road traffic accident involving two BRT buses, registration numbers unknown.

“Further investigations revealed that the BRT bus while trying to avoid crushing a commercial motorcyclist with passengers plying the BRT corridor illegally, collided with an incoming BRT bus.

“No life was lost as a result of the incident; however, passengers of both buses reportedly suffered varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

He added that the injured passengers had been taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

“Two tow trucks were activated to evacuate the accident BRT buses off the road,” he said.

