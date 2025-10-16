Passenger kicks as E-hailing driver accused of plotting with robbers shares his side of story

In a swift reaction, a lady passenger, who had accused an InDrive driver of plotting with robbers, countered his side of the story.

The E-hailing driver had made a video to share his side of the story after she alleged that he planned with thugs to rob her.

After seeing his video, the passenger countered him and provided more details about what happened during the ride

In a post shared on X, the lady countered the driver’s side of the story, stating that he sat in the car while three guys robbed her and her friend.

She wrote: “Added maybe because of the way they dressed so Nigerians can sympathize with you. Can we both settle this in the station since I’m lying? Three guys came, asked me to choose between making a transfer or getting robbed in yoruba.

“You sat in your car, even when they finished i literally was begging you to start your ride. Your car didn’t break down, you said headlight had issues in the midst of our conversation and almost immediately you parked, I said can we go to a bright area, you parked!! I tried coming out, no inside door in three places.

“Except yours, I quickly came down from your driver seat. Tried opening my friend’s door from outside and nothing. So if you’re not an accomplice I think we know the right place to narrate our both stories.

“And my friend wore a jumpsuit w scarf and I wore a gown reaching Below my knee at least. So how was I dressed? You sat comfortably in your car when these guys were asking me to choose between getting robbed or making a transfer.”

Also Read

Responding to the viral post, Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed that the command is aware of the incident, calling on both parties to come forward and narrate their side of the story rather than engage in war of words on the social media.

“The Lagos State Police Command is aware of the widely circulated post and is inviting the concerned parties to come forward. The parties may reach out to me via call or WhatsApp on 09055390070 for a direct link-up,” she wrote on X.