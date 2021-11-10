Passenger extortion: FAAN apprehends Arik Air staff

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said that a staff of Arik Air was apprehended while soliciting bribe from a passenger at the General Aviation Terminal in Lagos.

Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, confirmed the development in a statement.

In the statement in Lagos on Tuesday, Yakubu said that this called for concern at an emergency FAAN management meeting on the incessant extortion of passengers by airport officials at the nation’s airports and steps being taken to address the situation.

She said that the on-duty card of the erring staff was withdrawn immediately, and she was handed over to the relevant security agency for appropriate action in order to serve as deterrent to other bad eggs in the airport.

According to her, recent embarrassing online videos where passengers complained of acts of extortion at the nation’s airport had necessitated the need to device multi level strategies to curb the menace.

Yakubu said the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu; Directors of the Authority; Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Airport Managers; and Airport Chiefs of Security were in attendance.

She said the meeting also resolved that henceforth, any erring airport official caught soliciting for bribes would be permanently denied access to working at the airports.

She added: “Officials were also directed to always wear conspicuous name tags anytime they are on duty.”

Yakubu said that Yadudu further directed the managers to ensure that all stakeholders at the airports are properly sensitised on the new development as there will be no sacred cows.