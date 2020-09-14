A passenger bus has collided with a train at the PWD area of Lagos.

The bus, with six persons onboard, collided with the train at about 8:12am on Monday.

According to information provided by the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the bus veered onto the rail track.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said no one died in the accident.

He said: “The agency received distress calls at 8.12 am on the above.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE with six passengers had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt.

“The Agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life.

“Casualties have been provided with on site medical care and discharged.

“Members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses are reminded to obey traffic regulations to prevent injuries and transport delays.

“The wreckage of the bus has been safely removed to allow for free flow of commuter traffic.”