Passenger assaults crew member, fight ground staff + Video

A female passenger on an Ibom Air flight has been caught on video assaulting a crew member and ground staff.

The incident, according to available information, occurred on a flight from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, and on ground in Ikeja, Lagos State.

This was at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The video opened with the passenger slapping the crew member, who remained calm.

She continued the aggression after she came up the flight, attacking several members of the ground crew and staff of the Aviation Security.

It took about five men to forcefully get her off the tarmac into a waiting vehicle.

A member of the flight crew alleged that the passenger strangled the air hostess for between five minutes and 10 minutes.

