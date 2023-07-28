Passenger arrested for allegedly stealing laptop aboard Ibom Air

828 828

A passenger, Ogheneochuko David, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop aboard an Ibom Sir flight from Lagos-Abuja.

The flight, on Wednesday, was delayed for about 30 minutes as the search for the missing laptop was conducted.

READ ALSO:

· Unpaid N250b claims: Petrol marketers raise alarm over imminent fuel scarcity

· Palliatives: Gov. Oyebanji meets Organised Labour

· EndSARS: Fresh stench from Sanwo-Olu’s mass grave (1), by Tunde Odesola

According to a statement by the airline, David was arrested by aviation security personnel after the laptop was found with him and handed over to the police.

According to the Spokesperson of Ibom Air and General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, the owner of the laptop, who suspected the movement of David within the aircraft, decided to check where he kept him and found it was no longer there.

He then raised an alarm.

A search ensued, with the laptop found with David after 30 minutes.

He was immediately offloaded and handed over to the Federal Airport Authority Aviation Security for further investigation.