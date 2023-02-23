Pass a good name to your children, Comedian I Go Dye says to Buhari

Ahead of the 2023 general election, comedian Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow anyone use him to truncate the electoral process.

The appeal of the popular comedian in and outside Nigeria, was contained in an open letter shared on Instagram.

I Go Dye asked President Buhari to ensure he passes a good name to his children as descendants of a great man by ensuring that the elections are free and fair.

His letter reads: “DON’T LET ANYONE USE YOU TO TRUNCATE 2023 ELECTIONS PASS A GOOD NAME OF HONOUR TO YOUR CHILDREN AS DESCENDANT OF A GREAT MAN.

“THAT WILL BE ONE OF THE GREATEST GIFT FOR THIS GENERATION FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS.

“Your excellency, Firstly, as a citizen of this great country and Goodwill Ambassador for Fight Against Corruption, I write you as we walk towards the polls.

“I feel the pains like majority of Nigerians who are expecting a better Nation at this trying times, nature has bestowed you a great opportunity to conduct this general elections that will determine the fate of Nigerians, once again.

“I want to remind you that you were voted in 2015 as a man of repute by majority of Nigerians and you owe us a deep sense of responsibility in these regards.

“As it stands today you are the only General left in our democratic system who was part and active at the civil war, so nature has giving you the opportunity to unite this Nation and lead a new path into greatness by establishing the fact that voters are not induced or being intimidated, your legacy in this direction will write your name in the hearts of men, whereby generations unborn will live to honour your offsprings as Noble descendants of a great man so don’t let anyone lure you to truncate the election this is one of the greatest gift you can pass to this generation.

“As a Eminent global diplomat for peace advocate, I want to advise that majority of Nigerian are having difficulties accessing their hard earned funds.

“Because 70 per cent of Nigerians are Artisans who live on daily micro Transactions.

“The hardship is really on the masses not on the political class so after the presidential election the new money can be circulate the citizens have taken the pains upon themselves with the hope of a Free and fair elections that will afford Nigerians a president of their choice in spite of the circumstances with believe for a better future I also call on Nigerians and the youths to take their destiny in their hands and sow a seed of progress by coming out to vote peacefully we all have the capacity to make a difference.

“As we hope for a better future as a Nation. Amb Francis Agoda.”

—