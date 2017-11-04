Party chairman killed in Plateau

The Action Democratic Party has called on the security agencies to arrest the killers of its Jos East chairman, Waziri Fursom, and bring them to justice.

Chief Nanya Daman, the Plateau State Chairman of the party, made the call on Saturday at a news conference in Jos.

Daman said that Fursom was killed on Thursday at about 9pm in his village, Bayan Dutse-Fursom, Jos Local Government Area.

He said: “The late Jos East ADP Chairman was assassinated by wicked dare devils that pumped 16 bullets into his body.

“We will not accept anything short of arresting those behind the killing of our quiet and unassuming chairman.”

He demanded for fortified security protection of ADP leaders in the country.

Daman consoled the deceased’s wife, children and people of the area for the loss.