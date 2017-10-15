Partly cloudy, hazy conditions expected on Monday – NiMet

Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Monday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 33 and 13 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there would be isolated thunderstorms over parts of southern Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi, Ibi and Lokoja in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience morning cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over Oshogbo, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Shaki, Ijebu ode, Abeokuta and Lagos.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over Enugu, Awka, Calabar, Uyo, Eket, Portharcourt and Yenegoa in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 29 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience dust haze conditions over Sokoto, Yelwa, Gusau, Katsina and Kano with visibility range of 3-5km over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Dutse and Nguru in the morning.

It said the region would experience hazy condition later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 16 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted: “Dust haze is expected over the extreme north, with visibility range of 3-5km over the north eastern cities.

“Partly cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms and thundery showers in some parts of the central states and southern region within the next 24 hours.”